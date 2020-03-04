Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan suspends international flights

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 March 2020, 22:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the territory of the country. As of March 1, 2020, the 4th stage of reinforcement was introduced, expanding the list of countries where quarantine measures are applied to those who arrived from them, the Civil Aviation informs.

All scheduled flights (34 flights per week) between Kazakhstan and China have been suspended since February 3, 2020.

Starting March 1, 2020, the number of regular flights en Nur-Sultan – Seoul and Almaty – Seoul routes has been reduced from 9 to 3 flights per week: Air Astana airlines en Nur-Sultan – Seoul route from 2 to 1 flight per week, en Almaty – Seoul route from 5 to 1 flight per week and Asiana Airlines from 2 to 1 flight per week.

Almaty – Tehran flights by Mahan Air have been suspended since March 1 (1 flight per week).

Starting March 5, Nur-Sultan - Baku flights are suspended. The flight Almaty - Baku is limited from 5 to 1 flight (Air Astana from 3 to 1, Azerbaijan Airlines from 2 to 1), the flight Aktau - Baku is limited from 7 to 1 flight (SCAT). The flight Nur-Sultan – Tokyo is limited from 2 to 1 flight (SCAT).

Beginning from March 3, 2020, a situation center was launched in Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan for the purpose of monitoring the situation with coronavirus. The center observes the statistics of infected people in countries with which Kazakhstan has regular and irregular flights.


Pneumonia in China  
