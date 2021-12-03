Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan suspends flights to Egypt starting Dec 3

    3 December 2021, 12:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan made a decision to halt flights to Egypt since December 3 this year amid new Omicron strain spread fears, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads.

    Air Astana and SCAT air carriers performed flights between Kazakhstan and Egypt.

    As of now there are 2,800 Kazakhstanis stuck in Egypt, the air companies’ press services report.

    Kazakhstanis will be airlifted from Egypt between December 3 and 10 this year by Air Astana and SCAT.

    All arrivals should present negative PCR test results conducted within 72 hours in spite of the full vaccination against coronavirus and self-isolate for 7 days despite the negative PCR tests and coronavirus vaccination.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

