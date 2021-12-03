Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kazakhstan suspends flights to Egypt starting Dec 3

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 December 2021, 12:05
Kazakhstan suspends flights to Egypt starting Dec 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan made a decision to halt flights to Egypt since December 3 this year amid new Omicron strain spread fears, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads.

Air Astana and SCAT air carriers performed flights between Kazakhstan and Egypt.

As of now there are 2,800 Kazakhstanis stuck in Egypt, the air companies’ press services report.

Kazakhstanis will be airlifted from Egypt between December 3 and 10 this year by Air Astana and SCAT.

All arrivals should present negative PCR test results conducted within 72 hours in spite of the full vaccination against coronavirus and self-isolate for 7 days despite the negative PCR tests and coronavirus vaccination.


Coronavirus   Transport   Tourism   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Omicron  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region