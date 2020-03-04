Kazakhstan suspends flights on certain routes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the territory of Kazakhstan toughening quarantine process, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s Facebook account reads.

It suspends and reduces flights on certain routes.

All scheduled flights (34 flights per week) between Kazakhstan and China have been suspended since February 3, 2020.

Starting from March 1, 2020, the number of regular flights on Nur-Sultan – Seoul and Almaty – Seoul routes has been reduced from 9 to 3 flights per week: Air Astana flights en route Nur-Sultan – Seoul from 2 to 1 flight per week, Almaty – Seoul from 5 to 1 flight per week and Asiana Airlines flights reduced from 2 to 1 flight per week.

Almaty – Tehran flights by Mahan Air have been suspended since March 1 (1 flight per week).

Starting from March 5, Nur-Sultan - Baku flights are to be suspended. The flight en route Almaty - Baku is limited from 5 to 1 (Air Astana from 3 to 1, Azerbaijan Airlines from 2 to 1), the flight Aktau - Baku is limited from 7 to 1 (SCAT). The flight Nur-Sultan – Tokyo is erduced from 2 to 1 (SCAT).

Due to suspension of these flights, the passengers who have tickets for the above flights as of March 1, 2020 may return their tickets at the place of purchase without penalty and at the full cost return.

Starting from March 3, 2020, the Situation Center began to operate at the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC to monitor the coronavirus situation. The center observes the statistics of infected people in countries with which Kazakhstan has regular and irregular flights.

The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC launched a hotline 8 (7172) 64 58 41 to provide updated information.



