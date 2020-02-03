Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan suspends air, railway communication with China - Bekshin

    3 February 2020, 16:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will suspend air and railway communication with the People’s Republic of China as of February 4, Zhandarbek Bekshin, chief sanitary inspector of Kazakhstan confirms, Kazinform reports.

    «[Air and railway] communication with China will be suspended starting tomorrow. Bus communication has already been suspended. Cargoes and member of official delegations will be screened upon entry both in Kazakhstan and China,» Bekshin said at the press briefing in KazMedia Center.

    He revealed that Kazakhstan introduced the additional measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus back in early January when the news of the new type of virus started circulating.

    The coronavirus has already killed over 360 people in China and infected thousands across the world.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

