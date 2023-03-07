Kazakhstan surpasses US and Turkiye in share of female business owners

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has moved up 15 positions in the Global Gender Gap Index compared with 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Alikhan Smailov, Head of the Kazakh government, women have equal rights in public administration, active social life, and work on business projects.

The share of women owning business stands at 45%, the data from the OECD in Kazakhstan indicates.

«The figure is higher than in the US and Turkiye. Kazakhstani women have carried out almost half of the projects supported by the Damu fund. That said, a third of the projects have been granted to female entrepreneurs from rural areas,» said Smailov, noting the commitment to increasing women’s participation in different spheres.