Kazakhstan supports W-GDP Initiative

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On January 8 chairwoman of the National Commission for Women’s Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan Lazzat Ramazanova met with Kelley E. Currie, Ambassador at Large for Global Women's Issues at the U.S. Department of State, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting the sides debated Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation in promoting women’s economic rights as part of the White House-led Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative. Kazakhstan joined the initiative last October 23 to become the member of its Core Group that brings together 31 UN member states. The initiative is aimed at expanding economic rights and opportunities of 50 mln women in developing countries by 2025.

The head of the Kazakh Commission noted that today Kazakhstani women hold leading positions in small and medium business. Women run above 500,000 companies that is 43% of all operating enterprises of the country.