Kazakhstan supports solution of Palestinian-Israel conflict by peaceful means

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 May 2021, 20:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan released a statement regarding the escalation of violence in East Jerusalem and worsening of the Palestinian-Israel relations, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

«We are concerned by the escalation of violence in East Jerusalem and worsening of the Palestinian-Israel relations.

In such situation all parties involved must exercise restraint and avoid actions that risk further deterioration of the situation.

We urge avoiding provocative acts around the Al-Aqsa Mosque and call for respecting the status quo.

We hope that political, communal and religious leaders will spare no effort to decrease escalation in the region during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Kazakhstan supports fair solution of the Palestinian-Israel conflict exclusively by peaceful means based on the «Two State Solution» formula and in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions,» the statement reads.


