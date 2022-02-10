Kazakhstan supports Moscow’s bid to host EXPO in 2030

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated support for the candidacy of Moscow for a venue for hosting the EXPO in 2030, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our countries have secured mutual support in promoting international initiatives. I note that Kazakhstan expressed support for the candidacy of Moscow as an EXPO 2030 venue without hesitation,» said Tokayev during a press conference following the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier at the press conference, the Kazakh President said that given the demand for highly qualified specialists in engineering and technical specialties in Kazakhstan special attention was put on cooperation in education.

«I’ve expressed gratitude to distinguished Vladimir Putin who agreed to post branches of the most famous universities of Russia in Kazakhstan. I believe that they will contribute seriously to the development of education in our country. We welcome the substantive agreement on expanding the network of branches of leading Russian universities in Kazakhstan. Offices of such widely known Russian universities as MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute), Gubkin University, Bauman College will be opened in Kazakhstan. I think that it is very serious progress in the field of education and mutual support,» said the Kazakh Head of State.



