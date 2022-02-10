Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan supports Moscow’s bid to host EXPO in 2030

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 February 2022, 22:12
Kazakhstan supports Moscow’s bid to host EXPO in 2030

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated support for the candidacy of Moscow for a venue for hosting the EXPO in 2030, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our countries have secured mutual support in promoting international initiatives. I note that Kazakhstan expressed support for the candidacy of Moscow as an EXPO 2030 venue without hesitation,» said Tokayev during a press conference following the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier at the press conference, the Kazakh President said that given the demand for highly qualified specialists in engineering and technical specialties in Kazakhstan special attention was put on cooperation in education.

«I’ve expressed gratitude to distinguished Vladimir Putin who agreed to post branches of the most famous universities of Russia in Kazakhstan. I believe that they will contribute seriously to the development of education in our country. We welcome the substantive agreement on expanding the network of branches of leading Russian universities in Kazakhstan. Offices of such widely known Russian universities as MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute), Gubkin University, Bauman College will be opened in Kazakhstan. I think that it is very serious progress in the field of education and mutual support,» said the Kazakh Head of State.


Kazakhstan and Russia   Education    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands