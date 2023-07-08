Kazakhstan supports international efforts to combat synthetic drugs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu upon invitation of the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken participated in the 7th Online Ministerial «Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats», attended by up to 60 countries and international organizations, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During his opening speech, Blinken encouraged the international community to join efforts through the initiated Global Coalition to prevent the illegal production and trafficking of synthetic drugs, identify emerging trends and respond effectively to their impact on human health.

After the opening remarks of the U.S. Secretary of State, Minister Nurtleu delivered his welcoming speech to the participants of the Global Coalition. It was devoted to specific measures provided by the Comprehensive Plan, which was developed and adopted by order of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which allowed to significantly stabilize the synthetic drugs situation on national and regional levels.

In particular, the Minister informed about measures held by Kazakhstan to finalize national legislation, suppress drug trafficking, detect criminal offenses, eliminate organized criminal groups and underground laboratories, as well as cooperation with neighboring countries and international organizations, including programs and initiatives of the SCO, OIC, OSCE, EU (CADAP).

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that the spread of synthetic drugs poses a real threat to stability and security, impedes the development of countries, and becomes one of the main sources for financing terrorism and other transnational criminal activity.

Further along the participants of the event discussed in panel discussions the topical issues related to the challenges and threats of today's drug-related crime, and agreed to make joint efforts to effectively combat the problem.

In conclusion, a declaration was adopted, which reflects the intention of the participating countries to provide a comprehensive and systematic response to the emerging threats in this sphere.