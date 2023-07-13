Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan supports idea to turn Central Asia into transport and logistics hub - minister

    13 July 2023, 12:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan aspires to turn Central Asia into a transport and logistics hub, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum in the Kazakh capital, Minister Nurtleu noted that Kazakhstan pursues multi-vector and constructive policy amid unstable situation in the world.

    The country, in his words, is strongly committed to the values and principles of the UN Charter and international law. Kazakhstan also puts forward initiatives aimed at ensuring long-term and stable development of Asia, he added.

    According to Murat Nurtleu, Kazakhstan pays utmost attention to the development of existing corridors and unveiling of new routes with a view to increase volume of goods passing through the Central Asian countries.

    Kazakhstan aspires to turn Central Asia into a transport and logistics hub and supports the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Route, the minister added.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Central Asia Kazakhstan
