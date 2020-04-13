Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Kazakhstan supports consensus on OPEC+ decision on oil production cuts

    13 April 2020, 08:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The extraordinary meeting of OPEC+ nations was held online on April 12, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    During the online conference Kazakh Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev declared that Kazakhstan remains committed to a constructive dialogue and given the difficult situation in the world market is ready to cut daily production as other OPEC+ nations.

    After the online ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ and non-OPEC+ nations, an agreement was signed on oil production cuts by 9.7 million barrels a day starting from May 1. Kazakhstan, in its turn, supported the consensus on the agreement.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    4 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    5 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%