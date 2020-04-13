Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan supports consensus on OPEC+ decision on oil production cuts

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 April 2020, 08:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The extraordinary meeting of OPEC+ nations was held online on April 12, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the online conference Kazakh Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev declared that Kazakhstan remains committed to a constructive dialogue and given the difficult situation in the world market is ready to cut daily production as other OPEC+ nations.

After the online ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ and non-OPEC+ nations, an agreement was signed on oil production cuts by 9.7 million barrels a day starting from May 1. Kazakhstan, in its turn, supported the consensus on the agreement.


