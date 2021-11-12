Kazakhstan suggests Turkic-speaking countries to work together to boost trade

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The conference on trade and economic cooperation between Turkey and Turkic-speaking countries is being held in Istanbul on November 11-12, the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry’s press service reports.

Those attending noted dynamic growth of sales between the countries, however, the present situation does not reflect the potential level of mutual sales. As of today, the trade turnover between the states stands at USD 15 bln. The key commodities are petrochemical, metallurgic, machine building and light industry products up to USD 9.2 bln.

Deputy director general of QazTrade JSC Nurlan Kulbatyrov addressing the panel session drew attention to the need to strengthen joint efforts of the Turkic-speaking countries to cement trade ties. He suggested fostering cooperation between authorized agencies of the Turkic-speaking countries, monitoring trade between the states, and preparing an annual trade review of the member states of the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic-speaking Countries. In his opinion, joint coordinated efforts of regional associations are particularly true to overcome post-pandemic crisis and for further sustainable development.

Notably, the country’s suggestion was supported.