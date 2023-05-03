Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan suggests Tajikistan expand medical equipment supplies coop

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 May 2023, 15:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan is set to continue its sodium cyanide deliveries to Tajikistan,» Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Dinara Shcheglova said.

Talas Investment Company JSC is known to supply sodium cyanide to Tajikistan. Notably, deliveries keep on growing year after year.

The vice minister added Aluminum Kazakhstan JSC supplies Tajikistan with alumina. In the first quarter of 2023, Kazakhstan delivered 23,070 tons of alumina which is 27% more as compared to the same period of 2022.

Besides, Arcelor Mittal Temirtau JSC exports coal tar asphalt to Tajikistan.

She added Kazakhstan suggested Tajikistan expand medical equipment supplies cooperation.

As earlier reported, the businessmen of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed agreements worth 1 billion 300 million dollars.


