    Kazakhstan suggests supplying its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine to Saudi Arabia

    27 September 2021, 12:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan suggests supplying the homemade QazVac COVID-19 vaccine to Saudi Arabia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov called for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine passports of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia to partially remove travel restrictions between the countries. He proposed to supply the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine to Saudi Arabia as well as to establish joint production of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia.

    Earlier the Kazakh minister said that direct flights between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are to be resumed next month.

    Notably, the Kazakhstan Saudi Arabia Investment Business Forum with the participation of over 170 reps of business circles and businesses of the two countries is taking place in the Kazakh capital. During the meeting, the Saudi companies shared their experiences in implementing the Saudi Vision 2030 program aiming at developing the private sector and creating a dynamic society as well as increasing the competitiveness of Saudi Arabia in global trade.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

