Kazakhstan suggests initiatives for further SCO economic coop development

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM As part of his visit to Tashkent Kazakh PM Askar Mamin attended the 18th meeting of the Council of SCO Heads of Government.

He suggested initiatives to strengthen practical cooperation between the SCO member nations in trade and economic, investment, digital, transport spheres, the PM’s press service reports.

In the narrow format meeting Mamin proposed to speed up work on building the SCO Development Bank and SCO Development Fund, to jointly elaborate the Roadmap to increase the share of the national currencies in mutual payments of the member states, resume meetings of SCO finance ministers and heads of central banks.

He also offered to expand participation of observer states in SCO railways cooperation, to approve the joint program for the development of the SCO highways. He also stressed the need to involve chambers of entrepreneurs into practical realization of the multilateral trade and economic cooperation program until 2035.

At the meeting in the expanded format the Head of the Government outlined the necessity to widen trade and economic cooperation in the format of the multilateral dialogue between the SCO, EAEU, ACEAN and EU. Mamin also suggested initiating the Council for the development of digital economy. He also urged the SCO states to use Kazakhstan’s international centre for the development of green technologies and investment projects to share the best practices and sustainable growth development strategies.

Following the meetings adopted were 14 agreements, including the joint communique.