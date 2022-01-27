Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan suggests building transport and logistics consortium

    27 January 2022, 18:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Central Asia-India Summit Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested building an interregional transport and logistics consortium, Kazinform reports.

    «Central Asia has a huge transport and logistics potential in the sphere of global economic cooperation. 11 international transit corridors are running through Kazakhstan. Out of which five railway lines and six highways provide fast goods traffic en route East-West and North-South. Given the common customs territory in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan has access to the market of Russia and some Eastern European countries,» the Head of State said.

    He also noted that the south-western route through Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kuryk ports with a capacity of 26 mln tons of a year is equally of high potential. The ports give a wide access to the Caspian Sea littoral states, Turkey and further to the West. For the past 10 years Kazakhstan invested some USD 30 bln in the national transport infrastructure development.

    The Head of State highlighted that the development of a reliable, efficient and safe transport infrastructure should become the key element in the architecture of interconnected relationships between Central Asia and India. To this end, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to consider an opportunity to create the interregional transport and logistics consortium.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

