Kazakhstan suggests building regional water and energy consortium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan suggests building a regional water and energy consortium to tackle water scarcity, Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said today addressing the Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum in Astana.

The minister outlined certain issues requiring close attention for Central Asia's future development, including water shortage, the environment, border dispute, and situation in Afghanistan. Fair and rational allocation of water resources becomes a serious challenge amid population upsurge and water scarcity. In his word, that’s why Kazakhstan suggests building a regional hydro energy consortium. At the same time, Kazakhstan applies efforts at restoring the Aral Sea through the international foundations created jointly with the partners in Central Asia early 90s.

Besides, the minister said Kazakhstan cooperates with Russia, China, and Afghanistan to solve current issues concerning transborder rivers.