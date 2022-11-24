Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Kazakhstan suggests building Network University of Council of Turkic Countries

    24 November 2022, 20:13

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM The Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University held the VI General Assembly of the Turkic Universities Union of the Council of Turkic Countries, the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry’s press service reports.

    Rectors, scientists and students of 50 universities of Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Hungary, representatives of international organizations, diplomats, experts, public and cultural figures attended the meeting.

    The Network University of the Council of Turkic Countries is expected to give people of Turkic countries an opportunity to study in Turkic nations. The Kazakh Vice Minister Kuanysh Yergaliyev called all to support and develop this initiative within the Turkic Universities Union of the Council of Turkic Countries.


    Photo: t.me/gylym_jogary_bilim

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Turkic speaking states
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 78% of special needs kids study at schools in Zhambyl rgn
    Kazakh delegation attends 18th Meeting of CA-EU FMs
    Head of State holds meeting with students and young scholars in Almaty
    Candidate for president Meiram Kazhyken meets members of education trade unions in Kaskelen
    Popular
    1 Ice slick, fog and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 24
    2 President Tokayev calls for collective search for peace formula for Ukraine
    3 Kazakh delegation attends 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations
    4 CSTO summit in Yerevan: President Tokayev addresses growing turbulence, situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan
    5 Kazakhstan's COVID-19 daily count rises