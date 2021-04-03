Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan suggests building Land Resources Management Agency

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 April 2021, 13:01
Kazakhstan suggests building Land Resources Management Agency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Senate deputy Akhylbek Kurishbayev briefed on the results of the working group for economic issues of the Land Reform Commission.

The working group debated 6 issues. 30 out of 33 members of the group took part in it.

One of the key issues was to build the integrated state commission for land resources control. It was suggested there to found a Land Resources Management Agency. 27 out of 30 those present supported that proposal.

Besides, the 2nd meeting of the Land Reform Commission is taking place today via a videoconferencing. Deputy PN of Kazakhstan, chairman of the Land Reform Commission Yeraly Tugzhanov said that the first reading of the draft law to ban sales of land to foreigners will take place on April 7 at Majilis.


Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development   Senate  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies