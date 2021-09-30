Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan suggests adopting joint program on multimodal transportation with Russia

    30 September 2021, 14:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested Russia adopting a joint program of the development of multimodal transportation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum in Kokshetau, President Tokayev said that port capacities of Kazakhstan and Russia have a huge potential, adding that today key exporters are looking for alternatives to the traditional routes. According to President Tokayev, creation of a multimodal trans-Caspian route through the sea ports of Kazakhstan and Russia is relevant.

    The Head of State believes that Kazakhstan and Russia can jointly provide a network of alternative transit routes allowing to link the exporters with the transport hubs in Europe and other regions. In this light, the regular contacts between transport authorities of Kazakhstan and Russia are gaining momentum.

    Saying that, President Tokayev suggested Russia adopting a joint program of the development of multimodal transportation.

    Earlier it was reported that 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum had started its work in Kokshetau in virtual format.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

