Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan suggests adopting joint program on multimodal transportation with Russia

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 September 2021, 14:08
Kazakhstan suggests adopting joint program on multimodal transportation with Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested Russia adopting a joint program of the development of multimodal transportation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum in Kokshetau, President Tokayev said that port capacities of Kazakhstan and Russia have a huge potential, adding that today key exporters are looking for alternatives to the traditional routes. According to President Tokayev, creation of a multimodal trans-Caspian route through the sea ports of Kazakhstan and Russia is relevant.

The Head of State believes that Kazakhstan and Russia can jointly provide a network of alternative transit routes allowing to link the exporters with the transport hubs in Europe and other regions. In this light, the regular contacts between transport authorities of Kazakhstan and Russia are gaining momentum.

Saying that, President Tokayev suggested Russia adopting a joint program of the development of multimodal transportation.

Earlier it was reported that 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum had started its work in Kokshetau in virtual format.


Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan    Transport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023