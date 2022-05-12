Kazakhstan suffers one more defeat at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Rimma Volossenko was defeated in her first fight at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani was stunned by British Shona Whitwell in the Women’s 60kg weight category by the judges’ decision.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Nazym Kyzaibay sensationally lost to Columbian Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria at the start of the championships.

Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan, on the contrary, eliminated Spaniard Maria Madueno Conde in their respective Women’s 54kg bout.

One more Kazakhstanis Dariga Shakimova will fight Uzbek Navbakhor Khamidova in the Women’s 66kg weight class.