Kazakhstan suffers 3rd loss in a row at 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 May 2023, 08:39
Kazakhstan suffers 3rd loss in a row at 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's national hockey team suffered their third consecutive defeat at the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship against Canada, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Team Canada netted four goals in the first period and eventually upset the Kazakh squad 5-1, returning to the first place in the Group B with 11 points. Kazakhstan is ranked 7th with only two points.

Defender Mackenzie Weegar put Canada on the scoreboard with the first puck. Then, Lawson Crosue scored twice in the 6th and 8th minutes of the first period. Adil Beketayev scored the only goal for the Kazakh national hockey team. Canadian Joe Veleno netted the fourth goal and Samuel Blais scored the fifth in the 42nd minute of the match.

Earlier Team Kazakhstan suffered defeats from Switzerland (0-5) and the Czech Republic (1-5). However, the Kazakh side had a good start at the tournament after winning a shootout against Norway with a score of 4-3.

Kazakhstan is yet to face Slovakia (May 19), Latvia (May 20) and Slovenia (May 22) in Group B.


