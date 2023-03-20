Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan suffers 2nd loss at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in India

20 March 2023, 17:17
Kazakhstan suffers 2nd loss at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Zhazira Urakbayeva lost her second bout at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Urakbayeva was eliminated by Indian athlete Sakshi Sakshi in the Women’s -52kg weight category. In her first bout at the tournament, the Kazakhstani defeated Chang Chia-Hsun from the Chinese Taipei.

This is the second loss for the Kazakh squad at the tournament. Earlier one of the leaders of Kazakhstan’s national boxing team Nazym Kyzaibay crashed out of the tournament after losing to Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam.

Kazakhstan’s Madina Nurshayeva (-70kg), Zhaina Shekerbekova (-54kg) and Valentina Khalzova (-75kg) are expected to step into the ring today.

The IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India will run through March 26.


