Kazakhstan suffers 2nd loss at ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2023

19 January 2023, 16:05

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s female boxer Zhansaya Rahimberdy suffered a loss at the ASBC Asian U22 Boxing Championships 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Zhansaya Rahimberdy lost to Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Hoi by a split decision of judges in the women’s 52kg bout at the ASBC Asian U22 Boxing Championships.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh female boxer Anel Kudaibergen suffered as loss from Uzbek Farzona Fozilova in the women’s 48 kg bout in the first round of the tournament.

Another Kazakhstani Modir Toikova (50kg) successfully advanced to the next round of the ASBC Asian U22 Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships 2023.

The ASBC U22 Men's and Women's Asian Boxing Championships will take place in Bangkok, Thailand from till 26 January 2023.

Photo: sports.kz