Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Entertainment

Kazakhstan submits Yellow Cat for Oscars

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 November 2021, 18:22
Kazakhstan submits Yellow Cat for Oscars

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan submitted Zheltaya Koshka (Yellow Cat) directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov and Zerde Film with participation of Short Brothers company, Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio and France’s Arizona Production for Best International Feature Film consideration at the 94th Academy Awards.

93 countries submitted for the Best International Feature Film Award at the 2022 Academy Awards at large hitting the record.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 27, 2022.

Zheltaya Koshka (Yellow Cat) was premiered at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. It is the 9th full feature film by Yerzhanov, the press service of KazakhFilm Studio informs.


Entertainment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible