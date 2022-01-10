Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan Students Alliance supports President’s initiatives

    10 January 2022, 20:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of the Kazakhstan Students Alliance Ilyas Tustikbayev says organizers of mass riots urged Kazakhstani students to participate in disturbances across Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Despite appeals from rioters, according to Tustikbayev, Kazakhstani students did not support them. He also stressed that there are no victims among students following the unrest in the country.

    Tustikbayev also added that the country witnessed how peaceful protests escalated into disturbances organized by terrorists.

    In his words, during these challenging times President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proved to be the true patriot and guarantor of the people of Kazakhstan. He emphasized that the Alliance fully supports all initiatives of the Head of State.

    Although Ilyas Tustikbayev is relieved that the situation in the country is gradually stabilizing, he expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of peaceful civilians, military personnel, and law-enforcement agents.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year