Kazakhstan Students Alliance supports President’s initiatives

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of the Kazakhstan Students Alliance Ilyas Tustikbayev says organizers of mass riots urged Kazakhstani students to participate in disturbances across Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Despite appeals from rioters, according to Tustikbayev, Kazakhstani students did not support them. He also stressed that there are no victims among students following the unrest in the country.

Tustikbayev also added that the country witnessed how peaceful protests escalated into disturbances organized by terrorists.

In his words, during these challenging times President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proved to be the true patriot and guarantor of the people of Kazakhstan. He emphasized that the Alliance fully supports all initiatives of the Head of State.

Although Ilyas Tustikbayev is relieved that the situation in the country is gradually stabilizing, he expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of peaceful civilians, military personnel, and law-enforcement agents.




