    Kazakhstan strives to contribute to higher education development in Asia – PM Smailov

    12 May 2023, 10:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today the capital of Kazakhstan hosts the Forum of Asian Universities Alliance. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov addressed the participants with a speech of welcome, Kazinform reports.

    Being held at Nazarbayev University, the event will focus on the condition of the universities, academic mobility issues, attraction of talents in Asia and students’ competencies in sustainable development.

    «We are proud of being a part of the Alliance and strive to contribute to the development of higher education in Asia. We recognize rapid transformations taking place around the world, caused by the pandemic and technological revolution. We recognize the demand for innovative solutions in various spheres, namely in education,» said the Prime Minister.

    President of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu noted that meritocracy is the main principle on which development of the University is based on.

    According to him, 30% of the students are from vulnerable groups. «We are proud of these students,» he said.

    16 universities are the members of the AUA. They are Tsinghua University, Nazarbayev University, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, University of Tokyo, Seoul National University, National University of Singapore, Indian University of Technology, University of Indonesia, Chulalongkorn University, University of Malaya, University of Colombo, Yangon University, Peking University, United Arab Emirates University, and King Saud University.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Universities Education Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
