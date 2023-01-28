Kazakhstan starts strong at Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Champs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan crashed Bulgaria at the start of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championships, Division II, Group B, underway in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Hockey Federation’s press service.

The game ended with a score of 8:1 (5:0, 2:1, 1:0) in favor of Kazakhstan.

Anastasiya Filimonova was recognized as the best player of the Kazakh team.

Next Kazakhstan is set to play today vs New Zealand.