Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan starts strong at Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Champs

28 January 2023, 15:19
Kazakhstan starts strong at Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Champs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan crashed Bulgaria at the start of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championships, Division II, Group B, underway in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Hockey Federation’s press service.

The game ended with a score of 8:1 (5:0, 2:1, 1:0) in favor of Kazakhstan.

Anastasiya Filimonova was recognized as the best player of the Kazakh team.

Next Kazakhstan is set to play today vs New Zealand.


Related news
Kazakhstani Rybakina wins 1st set at 2023 AO final match
Kazakhstani Skatov eases into 2023 Challenger Concepción semis
Kazakh judoka wins Grand Prix in Portugal
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Hockey  
Read also
Kazakhstani Rybakina wins 1st set at 2023 AO final match
Kazakhstan confirms 61 more COVID-19 cases
Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to President of Bulgaria
Kazakhstani Skatov eases into 2023 Challenger Concepción semis
Kazakh judoka wins Grand Prix in Portugal
Skatov of Kazakhstan advances to ATP Challenger event quarterfinal in Chile
Kazakh PM Smailov launches new plant in Shymkent
President Tokayev receives CEO of KTZ Nurlan Sauranbayev
News Partner
Popular
1 Canadian business interested in implementing mining projects in Kazakhstan
2 Kazakhstan to send annually 500 scientists abroad for traineeships
3 Prime Minister tasks Shymkent authorities to speed up construction of new airport terminal
4 Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov wins biathlon bronze at Para Nordic World Championships in Sweden
5 Skatov of Kazakhstan advances to ATP Challenger event quarterfinal in Chile

News