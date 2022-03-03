Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kazakhstan starts Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine production

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 March 2022, 12:20
Kazakhstan starts Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine production

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Karaganda pharmaceutical plant launched production of the one-component Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the plant, the vaccine developed by the Gemalei Russian Scientific Research Institute was registered for use in the middle of last year. It shows 79.4% efficiency 28 days after the first injection.

Validation batches of the vaccine manufactured at the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant were sent to Russia for quality control.

Notably, the plant has made 7 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

The plant next aims at locating Sputnik Light production to make COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant is capable of producing up to 4 million packs of socially significant pharmaceuticals a year.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Coronavirus in the world   Sputnik Light  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay