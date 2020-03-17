Kazakhstan starts sowing campaign

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sowing campaign has been started in the southern regions of Kazakhstan, this was announced by Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov at a meeting of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to his words, the southern regions have already begun sowing campaign. Zhambyl region sowing was carried out on an area of 71.7 thousand hectares or 10.2% of the total sown area. 33.5 thousand ha (4%) were sown in Turkestan region, 3.4 thousand ha in Almaty region (0.4%), 2 thousand ha (1.1%) in Kyzylorda region.
According to the agency, spring crops are expected to be sown in the northern and central regions of the country on May 15-30, in the western and southern regions in the third decade of April and the first decade of May, in the eastern region - from April 30 till May 25.
Oilseeds are sown in the northern region on May 20-25, in the central, western and eastern regions on May 5-15 and in Pavlodar region on May 1-15.
Sowing of perennial grasses across the country is carried out in early spring after snow melting.