Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakhstan starts preclinical trial of inactivated coronavirus vaccine

    18 May 2020, 12:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The World Health Organization has registered the development of Kazakhstani scientists and included it to the list of vaccine candidates against COVID-19, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.

    The inactivated vaccine was developed by employees of the Research Institute of Biosafety Problems of the Science Committee under the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It was created on the basis of coronavirus-infected patient-derived virus strain. The Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov has congratulated the staff of the research institute.

    It should be noted that the institute has already developed and introduced into production 67 types of vaccines against dangerous and especially dangerous diseases, 15 test systems and more than 30 biological products. Among them are vaccines against highly pathogenic avian influenza, highly pathogenic swine flu, nodular dermatitis, as well as a new vector vaccine against brucellosis.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Science and research Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II