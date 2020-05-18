Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan starts preclinical trial of inactivated coronavirus vaccine

Alzhanova Raushan
18 May 2020, 12:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The World Health Organization has registered the development of Kazakhstani scientists and included it to the list of vaccine candidates against COVID-19, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The inactivated vaccine was developed by employees of the Research Institute of Biosafety Problems of the Science Committee under the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It was created on the basis of coronavirus-infected patient-derived virus strain. The Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov has congratulated the staff of the research institute.

It should be noted that the institute has already developed and introduced into production 67 types of vaccines against dangerous and especially dangerous diseases, 15 test systems and more than 30 biological products. Among them are vaccines against highly pathogenic avian influenza, highly pathogenic swine flu, nodular dermatitis, as well as a new vector vaccine against brucellosis.


