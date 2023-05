Kazakhstan starts out strong at Water Polo World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of Kazakhstan started out strong at the Women’s Water Polo World Cup 2023, Division 2, underway in Berlin, Kazinform reports.

Qualified Teams are Uzbekistan, Israel, South Africa, Ukraine, New Zealand, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, and Germany.

On Day 1 Kazakhstan crashed teams of Germany and Great Britain.

On May 3 the Kazakh team is set to play vs New Zealand.