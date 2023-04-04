Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities

    4 April 2023, 13:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The large-scale work on the repair and reconstruction of energy facilities and networks will begin this year. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said it at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today, Kazinform reports.

    «The condition of energy facilities and networks raised a lot of criticism from the population last winter. This year, we will launch large-scale work on their repair and reconstruction,» the Prime Minister said.

    Another issue raised by Smailov was supply of basic oil products to the domestic market and the prices for them.

    «Despite annual increase of fuel and lubricants, we see rise in their consumption. I do not mean large-scale domestic consumption. There is an elementary outflow of our fuel to the neighbor countries due to the price difference,» he said.

    According to him, gasoline price in Russia is 45% higher than in Kazakhstan, in Kyrgyzstan - 64% higher and in Uzbekistan - more than 100%.

    «As a result we face fuel shortage, in particular, diesel fuel shortage during the sowing and harvesting period. Further regulation of gasoline and diesel fuel prices may negatively affect the country’s energy security. We have to cut price difference between Kazakhstan and neighbor countries. There is no another alternative. Otherwise we will face real fuel shortage within a month,» he concluded.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
    PM tasks to complete technical inspection of all heat distribution networks until Jun 1
    PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
    April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events