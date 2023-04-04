Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The large-scale work on the repair and reconstruction of energy facilities and networks will begin this year. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said it at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today, Kazinform reports.

«The condition of energy facilities and networks raised a lot of criticism from the population last winter. This year, we will launch large-scale work on their repair and reconstruction,» the Prime Minister said.

Another issue raised by Smailov was supply of basic oil products to the domestic market and the prices for them.

«Despite annual increase of fuel and lubricants, we see rise in their consumption. I do not mean large-scale domestic consumption. There is an elementary outflow of our fuel to the neighbor countries due to the price difference,» he said.

According to him, gasoline price in Russia is 45% higher than in Kazakhstan, in Kyrgyzstan - 64% higher and in Uzbekistan - more than 100%.

«As a result we face fuel shortage, in particular, diesel fuel shortage during the sowing and harvesting period. Further regulation of gasoline and diesel fuel prices may negatively affect the country’s energy security. We have to cut price difference between Kazakhstan and neighbor countries. There is no another alternative. Otherwise we will face real fuel shortage within a month,» he concluded.