Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakhstan starts electricity supply to Uzbekistan

    5 September 2019, 16:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – About 1 billion kWh will be supplied to the Uzbek power grid during the current year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Bakytzhan Kazhiyev, the Chairman of KEGOC Management Board, this year Kazakhstan started supplying electricity to Uzbekistan. To date, KEGOG has already delivered 500 million kWh to Uzbekistan. By the end of the year it is planned to supply about 1 billion kWh to the Uzbek power grid.

    Moreover, KEGOC has equipped the Kazakhstani power utility system with an automatic emergency response system in order to avoid power failure across the country.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Energy
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued