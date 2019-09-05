Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan starts electricity supply to Uzbekistan

Alzhanova Raushan
5 September 2019, 16:12
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – About 1 billion kWh will be supplied to the Uzbek power grid during the current year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Bakytzhan Kazhiyev, the Chairman of KEGOC Management Board, this year Kazakhstan started supplying electricity to Uzbekistan. To date, KEGOG has already delivered 500 million kWh to Uzbekistan. By the end of the year it is planned to supply about 1 billion kWh to the Uzbek power grid.

Moreover, KEGOC has equipped the Kazakhstani power utility system with an automatic emergency response system in order to avoid power failure across the country.


