Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan starts deliveries of fuel assemblies to nuclear power stations in China

1 February 2023, 17:36
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Since 2009 Kazakhstan takes the lead in the production of natural uranium,» Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told the Ministry’s extended board sitting.

In 2022 Kazakhstan produced 21,300 tons of uranium.

One of the key issues is to raise the processing of the extracted products. Last December Kazakhstan sent the first batch of fuel assemblies to nuclear power stations in China.

As earlier reported, the area for the construction of an atomic power station will be discussed at public debates in Kazakhstan.


Photo:criptoaldia.com


Теги:
Energy   Kazakhstan   China  
