    Kazakhstan stands ready to deliver anti-COVID vaccines – President

    15 October 2021, 17:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is ready for close cooperation, exchange of experience and deliveries of its anti-COVID vaccines, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the virtual meeting with the CIS Heads of State, President Tokayev praised the CIS member countries for showing solidarity and rendering necessary assistance and help while fighting the negative consequences of the pandemic.

    The CIS member states, according to Tokayev, have accumulated experience in combating the coronavirus pandemic, especially in terms of the development of anti-COVID vaccines.

    «It is obvious that only mass immunization of the population can help change the situation and ensure security of our citizens,» he stressed.

    The Head of State also revealed that Kazakhstan’s homegrown QazVac vaccine has proved to be effective. Clinical trials of a new vaccine QazCoVac-P are underway. Three more vaccines are being developed. It was added that Kazakhstan continues to produce Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine which has already earned the trust at the international level.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued by emphasizing that Kazakhstan is ready for close cooperation, exchange of experience and potential deliveries of its vaccines.


