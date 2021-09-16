Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan stands as a country responsible for peace and security in CA, Dariga Nazarbayeva

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 September 2021, 13:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairwoman of the organizing committee of the Eurasian Media Forum Dariga Nazarbayeva has opened the Forum, Kazinform reports.

Addressing those attending Dariga Nazarbayeva noted that Kazakhstan this year marks 30th anniversary of Independence. 30 years of independence are 30 years of peace, 30 years of development and 30 years of construction of the modern statehood and institutions of civil society. 30 years ago the Soviet Union collapse led to the development of new independent countries.

Dariga Nazarbayev noted that under the leadership of Elbasy for a short period of time Kazakhstan made an impressive way to gain independence, state sovereignty, build modern economy and dynamically developing social sphere.

She noted that today’s Kazakhstan is a responsible country which holds an active position both in the world politics and in Central Asia.

Dariga Nazarbayeva noticed that over the past 30 years Kazakhstan has been standing as a country responsible for peace and security in the region. Kazakhstan always helped fraternal countries in tough times. «We all concerned over processes taking place in neighboring Afghanistan,» she added.

The Forum many time debated the conflict settlement, peaceful development of Afghanistan.

She also expressed hope that today’s Forum will become an important platform for dialogue and mutual understating.


