Kazakhstan spent KZT 34 mln for inbound travelers’ PCR testing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan spent KZT 34 mln for PCR testing on passengers upon arrival , state chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyassov said.

As of today 3,051 inbound travelers underwent PCR testing. About KZT 34 mln was spent for tests so far. Before the quarantine measures were imposed, only 30% of those arrived in Kazakhstan had medical certificates showing PCR test results. Today 80% of passengers have PCR tests results. He believes thas figure would further grow.

As the Healthcare Minister said earlier that PCR test may cost KZT 8,900.



