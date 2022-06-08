Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan spent almost 1bn tenge on raising wages for public sector workers

    8 June 2022, 15:01

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM 56 strategic areas received budgetary support in 2021, according to Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev who said it at a plenary session of the Majilis on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

    «We have achieved 263 development indicators. The implementation of the national projects and state programs positively impacted the country’s socioeconomic development. More than 17 million square meters of housing were put into operation last year and more than 151,000 families were provided with apartments,» the Minister said.

    More than 5,300 kilometers of water supply/disposal networks were built in towns and

    1,287km of local roads were modernized. 3.7bn tons of cargo were transported in total.

    More than 24,000 investment projects in agro-industrial sector were subsidized from the budget.

    «We have also raised salaries for teachers, doctors, cultural and social protection specialists to improve the quality of the services in education, healthcare and culture sectors. Almost 950 billion tenge were spent on these purposes,» he added.

    According to him, 422,6 billion tenge were allocated for the implementation of epidemiological measures last year (481,3 billion in 2020).

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

