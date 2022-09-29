29 September 2022, 16:04

Kazakhstan Speed Skating Championships kick off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2022 Kazakhstan Speed Skating Championships have kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Kazinform cites Olympics.kz.

The tournament is held at the Alau ice palace in the city of Astana.

On day one, the 500 and 1,500m distance events are set to take place.

Photo: olympic.kz