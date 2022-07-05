Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Spain discuss prospects for development of coop

    5 July 2022, 21:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of Spain Jorge Urbiola, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Spanish cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres. Special attention was paid to strengthening the political and inter-parliamentary dialogue.

    Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual readiness to continue a constructive dialogue on a wide range of areas of mutual interest.

    According to the statistical data of the state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the total volume of Spanish companies’ investments in our country from 2005 to 2021 amounted to about US$261.2 million and the bilateral trade turnover for 2021 was US$ 1.828 billion, which is 30% higher than 2020.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

