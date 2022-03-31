Kazakhstan, South Korea resume visa-free regime after COVID-19 uncertainty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The agreement on visa-free travel between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Korea will be resumed starting from 1 April 2022, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The South Korean side suspended the agreement due to the raging coronavirus pandemic. Starting from 1 April the holders of national passports of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be able to travel and stay in South Korea visa-free for 30 days.

Foreign visitors traveling to South Korea visa free can apply for K-ETA in advance. K-ETA is the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization the visa free travelers should apply for at least 24 hours prior to flying to the Republic of Korea. It is available at www.k-eta.go.kr. Without the K-ETA authorization the traveler will not be able to board a flight to South Korea.

Please make sure to get all the details on the anti-COVID curbs and measures in place in South Korea at its consular offices in the Republic of Kazakhstan.