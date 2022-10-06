Kazakhstan, Slovakia discuss prospects of strengthening political, trade and economic coop

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM As part of a working visit to Slovakia, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko was received by the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Rastislav Káčer, held talks with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ingrid Brocková, and also addressed a round table on political reforms in Kazakhstan, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

At the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, the state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as issues of interaction between the two countries on international platforms, were discussed. Particular attention was paid to the measures taken by the leadership of Kazakhstan to implement a large-scale program of political modernization and socio-economic transformation.

Vasilenko conveyed the congratulations of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi to the head of the Slovak Foreign Ministry on his recent appointment to a high post and stressed the high dynamics of bilateral cooperation in recent years. Confirming the intention to increase the pace of development of relations, Káčer noted the important role of Kazakhstan in matters of regional and global politics. The interlocutors especially noted the prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation in the areas of the defense industry, engineering, the IT sector, pharmaceuticals, alternative energy and tourism.

In light of the approaching 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Vassilenko and Brocková noted the importance of expanding and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation. They emphasized the importance of intensification of the work of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, and reached an agreement on expanding inter-parliamentary, interdepartmental and interregional ties, business, cultural and educational exchanges. They also noted prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation in the areas of the defense industry, engineering, IT, pharmaceuticals, and alternative energy.

During the trip, Vassilenko also addressed a round table on political reforms in Kazakhstan held with the participation of prominent representatives of the public, education and science, ministries and departments, as well as analytical institutions of Slovakia.

The Kazakh diplomat spoke in detail about the evolution of state reforms in the Republic of Kazakhstan, aimed at building a New Kazakhstan - the course of the country’s leadership towards systemic political modernization, strengthening parliamentarism and a multi-party system. Vassilenko informed the participants of the round table about the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan, set out in his address to the people of Kazakhstan on September 1, 2022, and noted the importance of the presidential formula «A strong President - an influential Parliament - an accountable Government.»

The participants of the event highly appreciated the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan and noted the success of Kazakhstan on the consistent path of democratization and strengthening the human rights protection system. Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the National Council (Parliament) of the Slovak Republic Marián Kéry, who visited Kazakhstan twice last year, noted that the country is consistently following the path of bold transformations, which is a guarantee of stability and sustainable development of the region, as well as of further strengthening of comprehensive cooperation with Slovakia.

Participants of the round table paid particular attention to the prospects for the development of transport and logistics links between Kazakhstan and the Old World, especially in the context of maximizing the potential of the so-called Middle Corridor from China to Europe. At the end of the discussion, the participants of the round table exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU.

On the same day, Deputy Minister Vassilenko took part in the opening ceremony of the new office of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Slovakia. The diplomat expressed confidence that the opening of the new office of the Embassy will serve to further strengthen the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.

